Lalu Prasad blames Modi for BJP MPs’ bad behaviour

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving rise to a “depraved social and political culture” which was manifest in the behaviour of BJP parliamentarians.

The former Bihar chief minister, who was also a member of the Manmohan Singh cabinet. came out with the statement in Hindi in the social media.

“The Prime Minister has given rise to a depraved (vikrit) social and political culture in which one of his MPs glorifies the terrorist who assassinated Father of Nation Gandhi ji,” he wrote without taking any names.

The allusion was apparently to Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, who had called Nathu Ram Godse a “patriot”, only to retract later under mounting public criticism.

Prasad, who is a key figure in the opposition INDIA coalition, alleged “A BJP MP, (apparently) under instructions of the PM, made inappropriate, petty and unparliamentary remarks against an opposition MP. This is objectionable, deplorable and a cause of concern for society and democracy. Truly, this is not Amrit Kaal but Vish Kaal (the era of venom)”.

Although the veteran politician again took no names, it was an obvious reference to Rajya Sabha address of BJP parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri whose religion slur against BSP MP Danish Ali was expunged.