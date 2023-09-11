Lalu, Rabri pay obeisance at Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

Deoghar: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi on Monday paid obeisance at the renowned Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, a party leader said.

Prasad and Devi arrived at the temple premises around 7.30 am and performed special prayers at the temple, which is one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’.

The temple manager-cum-priest Ramesh Parihast assisted them in performing the prayers.

#WATCH | Deoghar, Jharkhand: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav along with his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi visits and offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham pic.twitter.com/kKKd59Gqv3 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023

“The former Bihar chief ministers visited the temple after a long time. They prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people in the country. We also wished for his good health,” Parihast said.

Prasad was accompanied by RJD Jharkhand in-charge Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav, state president Sanjay Singh Yadav, minister Satyanand Bhokta and several other leaders at the temple.

After performing the prayer at Deoghar, they went to Baba Basukinath Temple in Jharkhand’s Dumka temple where they would also perform prayer, party spokesperson Manoj Kumar said.

“They will leave for Patna in the afternoon,” he said.

Prasad and his wife arrived in Jharkhand’s Deoghar on Sunday and stayed in the Circuit House.

“Jharkhand leaders and workers had also a get-together with the party supremo on Sunday. He (Prasad) directed us to strengthen the party in the state keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls. He gave us the mantra ‘BJP Bhgagao, Desh Bachao’,” the party spokesperson said.

“Our party chief said that BJP is a party for capitalists. It is dividing the country and creating differences among people. It is high time to uproot the BJP-led central government from power,” Kumar said.

Earlier, Prasad had visited the famous Baba Hariharnath Mandir in Sonepur on September 4 and offered prayers at Banke Bihari temple in Patna on the occasion of Janmashtami on September 7.