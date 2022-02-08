Lalu supports BJP MP’s Dawood jibe on Nitish Kumar

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad has supported the statement of BJP MP Chhedi Paswan who said that Nitish Kumar can shake hands even with Dawood Ibrahim for the post of the chief minister.

Lalu Prasad said that Chhedi Paswan has rightly pointed out the true character of Nitish Kumar.

“Chhedi Paswan rightly said that Nitish Kumar would shake hands with Dawood Ibrahim to achieve the post of chief minister. He can go anywhere for the post of chief minister,” Lalu Prasad said.

On Monday, Chhedi Paswan said that the BJP top leadership has made a huge mistake by giving the post of chief minister to Nitish Kumar. The value of BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and workers are nothing in Bihar. It is totally zero.

“Nitish Kumar is a person who could shake hands with Dawood Ibrahim for the post of chief minister. He did the same in the past and he can do it again,” Paswan had said.

“Nitish Kumar and his party is raising disputed issues to bargain and blackmail BJP. The top leadership of BJP should open their eyes and take necessary steps. When PM Narendra Modi and the central cabinet turned down the demand for caste based census, still the party leaders of Nitish Kumar raised it,” Paswan had said.

Lalu Prasad further said that BJP and JD-U are misleading the people of Bihar on special status demand. BJP is wrong in saying that the central government has given additional package to Bihar.

“Bihar does not want your extra money. You could take your money and give special status to Bihar,” Lalu Prasad said.