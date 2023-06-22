Lalu Yadav still strong enough to fight BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Patna: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is still “strong enough” to fight the BJP.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today met former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav and his family in Patna, ahead of tomorrow's Opposition meeting. pic.twitter.com/YQyHJd59Wl — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee made the remarks immediately after her meeting with Lalu Yadav in Patna.

Banerjee arrived here at around 4 p.m. on Thursday and reached directly to 5 Desh Ratna Marg residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The Trinamool Congress leader touched Lalu Yadav’s feet to seek his blessings and offered him a shawl.

“Lalu Ji is a very senior leader in the country and I respect him a lot. He stayed in jail for a long time. Due to illness, he also stayed in hospital for a long time. I am very happy after seeing him healthy. He is a very strong man who will fight with the BJP,” Banerjee said.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar for their warm reception. It was a great pleasure to visit Bihar and meet esteemed leaders RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former CM Rabri Devi, and current Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Lalu Ji's indomitable spirit to fight the… pic.twitter.com/tCh6hzWLDI — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 22, 2023

“We will participate in the opposition unity meeting on Friday and will contest together. We will brief you after that meeting,” she told reporters.