Lalu Yadav still strong enough to fight BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd June 2023 7:59 pm IST
Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: Twitter)

Patna: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is still “strong enough” to fight the BJP.

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee made the remarks immediately after her meeting with Lalu Yadav in Patna.

Banerjee arrived here at around 4 p.m. on Thursday and reached directly to 5 Desh Ratna Marg residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The Trinamool Congress leader touched Lalu Yadav’s feet to seek his blessings and offered him a shawl.

“Lalu Ji is a very senior leader in the country and I respect him a lot. He stayed in jail for a long time. Due to illness, he also stayed in hospital for a long time. I am very happy after seeing him healthy. He is a very strong man who will fight with the BJP,” Banerjee said.

“We will participate in the opposition unity meeting on Friday and will contest together. We will brief you after that meeting,” she told reporters.

