Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems.

Published: 10th November 2022 1:20 pm IST
Lalu's daughter Roshni to donate kidney to her father
New Delhi: Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav’s Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said on Thursday.

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.

His daughter Roshni Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told PTI.

Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.

