Lambada woman assault case: LB Nagar SI transferred

Hyderabad: The Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) of the LB Nagar police station, K Ravi Kumar on Saturday, August 19, was transferred and posted to the Police Control Room (PCR), Rachakonda with immediate effect on administrative grounds, an order from the Rachakonda Commissioner said.

This comes after a woman from the Lambada community was allegedly confined and thrashed by cops at the LB Nagar police station leaving her with serious injuries.

“Sri K. Ravi Kumar, SI of Police of LB Nagar PS is transferred and posted to PCR, Rachakonda with immediate effect on administrative grounds. He is not entitled to joining time and TTA. The SHO, LB Nagar PS, Rachakonda is instructed to relieve the above SI of Police with instructions to report before the Inspector of Police, PCR, Rachakonda immediately and intimate his date of relief to this office promptly.

The Inspector of Police, PCR, Rachakonda is instructed to take him on duty and intimate his date of reporting to this office promptly,” the order said.

A head constable named Shiva Shanker and a woman constable Sumalatha of the LB Nagar police station were previously suspended over the incident.

The woman was apprehended by the night patrol squad and taken to the police station, where she was imprisoned and allegedly beaten up all night.

The victim, Vadthya Laxmi, who is a Meerpet resident said that she had gone to see her family at LB Nagar to seek financial help from her family for her daughter’s wedding when the cops picked her up.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday sought a detailed report from the state chief secretary, DGP, and Rachakonda commissioner on the case of alleged assault of a Lambada woman by cops at the LB Nagar police station.

“At the police station a group of policemen beat me on my legs with leather straps and did not allow me to go when I cried and begged them to leave me,” Laxmi told reporters.

Members of the Lambada community (Scheduled Tribe) staged a protest on Wednesday demanding the DGP’s intervention in the matter.

The police claimed that the woman was soliciting prostitution standing on the highway, due to which she was picked up at around 2.30 am.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the DCP of the LB Nagar Zone said that a detailed enquiry into the incident has been initiated.

“Three women were taken to LB Nagar police station in the early hours of August 16th by a patrolling party for creating a disturbance at LB Nagar X roads. A case was registered against them under section 290 IPC, and they were subsequently presented before the court. However, family members and acquaintances of one of the women raised allegations that she had been subjected to police assault,” the police said in a statement.