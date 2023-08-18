Hyderabad: Guv seeks detailed report on Lambada woman’s assault by cops

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday sought a detailed report from the state chief secretary, DGP and Rachakonda commissioner on the case of alleged assault of a Lambada woman by cops at the LB Nagar police station.

She wanted the report to be sent to her within 48 hours.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday around midnight and the victim said that she was confined and thrashed all night in the police station.

The woman, Vaidthya Laxmi was apprehended by the night patrol squad and taken to the police station, where she was imprisoned and allegedly beaten up all night.

The victim, who is a Meerpet resident said that she had gone to see her family at LB Nagar to seek financial help from her family for her daughter’s wedding when the cops picked her up.

“At the police station a group of policemen beat me on my legs with leather straps and did not allow me to go when I cried and begged them to leave me,” Laxmi told reporters.

Head constable Shiva Shanker and woman constable Sumalatha of the LB Nagar police station were suspended over the incident.

Members of the Lambada community (Scheduled Tribe) staged a protest on Wednesday demanding the DGP’s intervention in the matter.

The police claimed that the woman was soliciting prostitution standing on the highway, due to which she was picked up at around 2.30 am.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the DCP of the LB Nagar Zone said that a detailed enquiry into the incident has been initiated.

“Three women were taken to LB Nagar police station in the early hours of August 16th by a patrolling party for creating a disturbance at LB Nagar X roads. A case was registered against them under section 290 IPC, and they were subsequently presented before the court. However, family members and acquaintances of one of the women raised allegations that she had been subjected to police assault,” the police said in a statement.