Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, other luxury cars see rise in sales in 2021

New Delhi: Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche reported a rise in their 2021 sales. The year has been proved to be the best year for Lamborghini as it recorded all-time high sales.

In India, Lamborghini sold 69 units in 2021 whereas, in the previous year, it sold 37 units. Globally, it recorded an all-time high sales of 8405 cars in 2021. When compared to the earlier year i.e., 2020, the sales went up by 13 percent.

Commenting on the rise in sales, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said, “This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand’s outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued to invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain time.”

Mercedes-Benz sees 42 percent rise in sales

Mercedes-Benz India has reported 42.5 percent rise in sales in 2021 when compared to 2020. The company’s sales rose to 11,242 units in 2021 from 7,893 units sold in 2020.

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said, “The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands”.

Porsche also saw surge in sales

In 2021, Germany’s Porsche also recorded a significant surge in sales. The year has been proved as the best year since 2014 as the carmaker delivered 474 sports cars in 2021.

When compared to 2020, the sales in 2021 increased by 62 percent. In India, the price of the Porsche car ranges from Rs. 83 lakh to Rs. 3.08 crore.

Apart from Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, and Porsche, BMW also witnessed a rise in its sales.