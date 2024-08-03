Lanco, Wipro, ISB constructed on Waqf property in Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi stated that a large portion of the Waqf board property in Hyderabad was handed over to multinational companies under the guise of developing IT parks.

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly on Friday, August, he accused the former Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh of handing over Waqf board property in Hyderabad to multinational companies like Lanco, Wipro, Microsoft, and ISB in Gachibowli.

“Over 1,600 acres of land under Dargah Hzt Hussain Shah Wali was handed over to the state for IT development during the reign of the former Congress government In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. However, no IT park has been developed. Lanco today has develop residential apartments on the allotted land,” alleged Akbaruddin Owaisi.

He also stated that the matter was taken to the then Andhra Pradesh High Court was successfully won by the Waqf board. However, when the matter escalated to the Supreme Court, the board faced challenges as councils fighting on behalf of the Waqf were under government pressure.

“Due to the negligence of the waqf board, pressure from the Congress government not admitting to the claim, we lost the case,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi.