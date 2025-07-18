Land acquisition for Palamuru projects to be completed by Dec 9: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy assured that land acquisition for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and all other pending projects in Palamuru region by December 9, and that plans were made to complete all those projects within two years.

He promised that all those who alienated their lands would be compensated in full before the deadline.

He was addressing a public meeting at Jataprole in Kollapur constituency of Nagarkurnool district after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Young India Integrated School on Friday, July 18.

The residential school is being constructed for Rs 200 crore on 25 acres.

Revanth Reddy questioned why Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) state president K Chandrashekar Rao failed to keep his promise of implementing GO 98 issued to compensate those who lost their houses and property during the floods in 2009, when several villages in Alampur, Gadwal and Kollapur constituencies were severely affected.

He also questioned why KCR failed to include Valmiki Boyas in the ST list and Magida Kuruvas in the SC list in 10 years of BRS rule.

“Why are you feeling sad looking at Praja Palana? Is it because Madigas are getting admissions in professional courses more than before, after the SC categorisation was done? Is it because the son of Nallamala has become the chief minister?” he asked, asserting that the people of the Palamuru region have resolved to have the son of the Palamuru region’s chief minister for 20 years.

Revanth Reddy declared that KCR’s sorrow will chase him as a curse till his end, but he will continue to remain the chief minister of Telangana till 2034.

Comparing former minister V Srinivas Goud and G Niranjan Reddy with those carrying food for the thieves, he questioned how they, being natives of the Palamuru region, criticise the Congress’s rule.

Words of wisdom for Chandrababu Naidu

Reminding Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu that Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), PRLIS and other incomplete irrigation projects in Palamuru region were sanctioned when he was the leader of the opposition in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Revanth Reddy questioned why he was objecting to PRLIS and other projects now.

Observing that AP has been drawing 9.5 TMC Krishna waters daily through Srisailam backwaters, Revanth Reddy asked Naidu to stop lifting 3 TMC daily through the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme of AP, if he really wanted the people of the two states to prosper.