Land acquisition notified for Secunderabad Cantonment elevated corridors

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Tuesday, 19, issued a primary notification to officially acquire the necessary land to build two elevated corridors in Secunderabad Cantonment. Land acquisition is one of the key components in building elevated corridors.

The state govt already announced the construction of these two elevated corridors on State Highway 1 (Rajiv Rahadari) from Gymkhana Ground to ORR Junction near Shamirpet and on National Highway 44 from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm.

Collector Anudeep, who convened a meeting with revenue officials at Hyderabad Collectorate, asked officials to speed up efforts to acquire the land.

The state government aims to complete the proposed elevated corridors In the Secunderabad Cantonment under the ‘Strategic Road Development Project’ (SRDP) by 2027.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is an intending agency to build the elevated corridors.