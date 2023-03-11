Land-for-job scam: Rs 53 L seized during ED raids at Lalu’s family, associates

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 53 lakh in cash, 540 gram gold, gold jewellery weighing 1.5 kg and USD 1900 during raids on the premises of close associates and family of former Railway minister Lalu Prasad in the land-for-job scam.

According to an official of the probe agency, the recoveries were made on Friday from the residences of close associates and family members of Lalu Prasad in connection with the scam.

Raids were conducted at 15 locations including at the Delhi houses of the RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently grilled former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad in the matter. The ED case is on the basis of the CBI’s FIR.

In its case, the CBI had alleged that the accused in connivance with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of Lalu family.

What is the case:

The CBI registered a case against Lalu Yadav, the then union railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

“During the period 2004-2009 Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group “D” posts in different Zones of Railways,” the official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in favour of the family members of Yadav and a private company controlled by Yadav and his family.

“No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 Sq. feet land, immovable properties situated at Patna were acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer,” the CBI has said.