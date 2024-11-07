Land-for-jobs case against Lalu: Sanctions to prosecute accused awaited, CBI tells court

New Delhi: The CBI informed a Delhi court on Thursday it was awaiting requisite sanctions from authorities to prosecute accused persons in a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

The CBI, which had on September 20 informed Special Judge Vishal Gogne that it had obtained sanctions to prosecute Prasad in the case, sought more time.

The judge directed the central probe agency to submit the sanctions by November 26, when the court will hear the matter.

After the CBI informed the court there were about 30 accused in the case against whom the prosecution sanctions were awaited, seeking 15 more days, the court asked it to expedite the process and adjourned the matter.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo’s family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public servants and private persons.