Land-for-jobs scam: BJP, RSS framed Tejashwi, says Tej Pratap

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th July 2023 8:48 pm IST
ANI

Patna: Minister-environment, forest and climate change minister in Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said that the BJP and RSS hatched a conspiracy to frame the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in a land-for-jobs scam case.

“BJP and RSS hatched conspiracy to frame Tejashwi Yadav in the case. Why will he resign? Narendra Modi has looted the entire country. He should resign,” Yadav said while interacting with media persons in Patna.

He said that the Mahagathbandhan is intact and they (BJP) have realised that it is strongly advancing towards the Lok Sabha election 2024 that is why BJP is demoralised and using CBI in desperation.

RJD State President Jagada Nand Singh said that the Narendra Modi government is destroying the constitutional institutions.

“The objective of these constitutional institutions was not to behead anyone. The power has been transferred to those people who are destroying these constitutional institutions,” Singh said.

