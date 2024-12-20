Land grabbers will be sent to jail, warns Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday warned that land grabbers will be sent behind bars.

Addressing a revenue seminar at Edupugallu of Penamaluru Assembly segment in Krishna district, he said the government would deal firmly with those resorting to land grabbing.

“Beware of grabbing even a single cent of land. If anyone resorts to land grabbing, cheating and blackmailing such persons will certainly be sent to jail,” the Chief Minister said.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to take necessary measures to resolve the land issues in an amicable manner and said that the state government will certainly abide by the rules till the problems are resolved.

Stating that the errors in re-survey too will be corrected soon, the Chief Minister said the government’s motive is to do justice to all.

“You have elected the TDP-led NDA Government with 57 per cent of vote reposing immense faith in us. We have been striving hard for the past six months to fulfill your expectations,” the Chief Minister said.

Alleging that the previous government completely destroyed all the systems in the state, Chandrababu felt that with the Land Titling Act that government had created a worse situation in the state. He said that over three lakh people attended the revenue sadassulu through which 95,263 petitions have been received.

The Chief Minister promised to provide QRCode on passbooks and geotagging facility through which the land records can be examined anytime. He said that Rs 12 crore had to be spent to simply delete the photos of former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy from land boundary marker stones that were fixed during land surveys during YSRCP rule.

Revenue ‘sadassulu’ are being conducted at almost all the villages in the state from December 6 till January 8. Chandrababu Naidu promised to take personal responsibility to hand the land to the real owners.

The provisions of the Land Grabbing Act are so severe that stringent action will be taken against those who resort to illegal land grabbers.