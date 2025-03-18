Land registration row dominate Telangana Assembly, BRS MLA seeks patta for poor

Hyderabad: Issues concerning the registration of lands of the poor and middle class in Hyderabad dominated during the Zero Hour of the special session in the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday, March 18.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud asked the government to provide pattas to the poor who built their houses in forest lands including, Hanuman Nagar, Jajaal Nagar and Bhupal Nagar localities in his constituency.

“I have been representing Rajendranagar constituency for the fourth time. We have presented this issue to every government – from former chief ministers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Rosaiah, during the BRS government and now the present ruling Congress government. The issue was also raised during the GHMC elections. Even after the assurance of minister Jupally Krishna Rao that pattas will be provided to the poor within 15 days, nothing has been done yet. As a representative of my constituency, how will people have faith in me?” he asked.

He also said that even after he built buildings and houses for the poor and middle class families, the issue of drinking water supply and bad roads remains a concern.

Also Read University of Hyderabad students protest auction of 400 acre Gachibowli land

BRS LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy raised the issue of 44 colonies in BN Reddy Nagar which, according to him, have been listed in the ‘prohibition list’ in revenue records; affecting thousands who had purchased lands in HUDA-approved layouts in 1986.

“The issue began when the land was declared a government land, leading to a halt in granting permission for constriction. Since then, some houses have been constructed illegally while those who had purchased the lands in 1986, constructed houses, hoping one day it would be regularised,” Sudheer Reddy said in the Assembly.

The BRS MLa further stated that during K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) tenure as chief minister of Telangana, a GO (government order) 118 was issued, allowing people to register their lands by paying Rs 250 per square yard as the registration fee. As a result, landowners received convenience deeds by spending anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,50,000, depending on where their land was positioned.

“Only 70 percent have received the convenience deeds. However, many had errors such as incorrect plot numbers. Unless these rectifications were made and the remaining landowners were allowed to obtain their convenience deeds, parts of the land would continue to be classified as open or prohibited land,” he said.

According to him, thousands are waiting to get their land registered. “This could bring revenue to the state government,” he added.

Congress Jubilee Hills MLA Danam Nagender raised the issue of the rise of illegal constructions in the EWS Colony. He accused an individual named Venkat Reddy who lent money to some families, taking away their houses and building a six-storey building in illegal ways.

“Despite court order against the six-storey building, the assistant commissioner of police has not taken any action against Venkat Reddy,” he alleged.