Land Titling Act: No security for people’s land, says Naidu

Chittoor: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that there would be no security to people’s lands if the Land Titling Act comes into force in Andhra Pradesh.

Calling the ruling YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a ‘traitor’ of the Rayalaseema region, the opposition leader claimed that even the lands of YSRCP activists would not be safe.

“If the Land Titling Act comes into force it is like hanging oneself and you should now hang the YSRCP by voting it out of power,” said Naidu, addressing a public meeting on the last day of election campaigning in the southern state.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government passed the Act in 2022 to streamline land records, resolve disputes and provide permanent titles.

Calling himself a son of the soil born in Chittoor district, the former CM said he is committed to take the region forward, adding that he will make Chittoor an education hub.

Alleging that people will be turned into servants if they vote for Reddy, the TDP supremo exuded confidence that even if a kg of gold is distributed to Kuppam voters, they would not vote for YSRCP.

Naidu is a long-time MLA from Kuppam constituency.

Promising 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies soon after the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena comes to power, he said that winds of political change are blowing in the coalition’s favour.

Reflecting on his intense election canvassing in the run-up to the polls, Naidu said all his 89 Prajagalam (people’s voice) electioneering meetings evoked tremendous response.

Simultaneous elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 13.