Landslide in Uttarakhand; 19 missing, 3 bodies recovered

According to sources, of the missing individuals, most are of Nepalese origin. 

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th August 2023 7:43 pm IST
The landslide struck the town at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night.  

Dehradun: At least 19 people went missing in Uttarakhand’s Gauri Kund town — a key halting point for pilgrims moving towards Kedarnath, following a landslide in the area that also affected some business establishments, an official said on Friday. 

BookMyMBBS

The landslide struck the town at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night.  

Several people were said to be present at the shops which were damaged by the landslide. 

MS Education Academy

According to sources, of the missing individuals, most are of Nepalese origin. 

Also Read
Corporal’ punishment to NCC students: Maha Police launch suo moto probe

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force personnel, looking after the relief and rescue operation, have retrieved three bodies. 

An official said that the deceased are being identified, adding it is suspected that those missing might have been swept away by the strong current of the Mandakini River. 

The Kedarnath Yatra has been suspended for now. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th August 2023 7:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button