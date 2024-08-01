Landslides in Wayanad: Rescue work underway

Wayanad: Army personnel during a rescue operation after recent landslides triggered by rain, in Wayanad district. (PTI Photo) Wayanad: SDRF and Fire and Rescue personnel during a rescue operation at Chooralmala after recent landslides triggered by rain, in Wayanad district. (PTI Photo) Wayanad: SDRF and Fire and Rescue personnel during a rescue operation at Chooralmala after recent landslides triggered by rain, in Wayanad district. (PTI Photo) Wayanad: A man holds photos of relative who went missing following landslides in Mundakai, Chooralmala area, Wayanad district, Kerala, southern India, 31 July 2024. The death toll of multiple landslides that hit Kerala\ufffds Wayanad district on 30 July has risen to 158, according to the State Revenue Department. A two-day statewide mourning period was announced on 30 July. (EPA-EFE\/TP BINU VIA PTI) Rescue operation underway following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad and Mepaddi. (PTI Photo) Wayanad: Rescue operation underway following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. At least 132 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo) Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel transport relief material to the landslides affected areas of Wayanad district. At least 132 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo) Wayanad: Army personnel shift a girl to safe place as rescue operation is underway on the second day following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. At least 132 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo) Wayanad: Army personnel carry out rescue operation on the second day following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. At least 132 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo) Wayanad: Army personnel carry out rescue operation on the second day following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. At least 132 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo)