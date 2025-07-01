Language row: Raj, Uddhav issue joint invite for July 5 ‘victory’ rally in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS on Tuesday issued a joint public invitation for a rally in Mumbai on July 5 to celebrate “Marathi Vijay Diwas“, following the state government’s decision to withdraw its order three-language policy in schools.

The joint invitation, titled ‘Marathicha Awaaz’, the first official announcement of the event, carries no party symbol or flag, except a graphic image of the state. It mentions the names of cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray as hosts.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said his party head, Uddhav Thackeray, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will attend the rally.

It will mark their first appearance together at a political event in nearly two decades.

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Immediately after the announcement, the Raj Thackeray-led MNS and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) said the protest march planned on July 5 against the GRs has been cancelled.

However, Uddhav Thackeray later said a programme will take place on July 5 to celebrate the “unity of the Marathi manoos”.

The joint invitation has been addressed to “Marathi sisters and brothers”, and describes the rally as a celebration of the Marathi pride and unity.

“Did we make the government bow down? Yes! This celebration will be yours and we were merely fighting on behalf of you,” says the message on the invitation.

The rally will begin at 10 am on July 5 at the NSCI Dome in Worli, it said.

The sharing of stage by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will be a significant and is expected to be a show of strength and regional pride by the cousins, amid speculation about their parties joining hands ahead of the coming civic polls in the state.

Preparations for the event are in full swing, with senior leaders from both parties involved in the planning.

From the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai have been tasked with organising the event, while the MNS has entrusted the responsibility to its leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Abhijit Panse, Sandeep Deshpande and Nitin Sardesai.