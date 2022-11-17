Lanka tramples Indian fishermen’s rights, a challenge to nation: Stalin to Centre

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy continued to infringe on Indian fishermen’s traditional fishing rights, which appeared to be challenging the nation, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Centre on Thursday, seeking effective counter measures.

Also Read Race to Moon hots up; UAE joins the competition

Writing to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, Stalin drew his attention to the arrest of 14 fishermen and seizure of their mechanised boat by the Lankan Navy on November 16. In this year alone, 198 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended by the neighbouring country.

The frequent imprisonments of fishermen, seizure of their boats and damage caused to vessels by the Sri Lankan Navy have shattered the livelihood of many fishermen who are totally dependent on fishing, Stalin said.