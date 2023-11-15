Lapid criticizes Erdogan for human rights, rejects morality lessons

Lapid criticizes Erdogan for human rights, rejects morality lessons
Tel Aviv: Israel’s Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday denounced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the latter said that Israel is a “terrorist state”.

“We won’t take lessons in morality from President Erdogan, a man with an appalling human rights record,” Lapid wrote on X as quoted by The Times of Israel report.

“Israel is defending itself against brutal terrorists from Hamas-ISIS, some of whom have been allowed to operate under Erdogan’s roof,” he said.

Turkey has long served as a safe haven for senior leaders of Hamas.

