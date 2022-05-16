Largest number of expats in Oman employed in construction sector

Dubai: The largest number of expat workers in Oman were employed in the construction sector at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

As per the National Centre for Statistics and Information, there are five different job sectors in the Sultanate that constitute 74.3 percent of the total expat workforce in the private sector adding up to 1,449,358 workers. Among these, the construction sector tops the list, employing 25 percent of expat workers.

As per the monthly stats, the total number of workers in the construction sector, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, manufacturing industries, household activities, accommodation, and food services, currently stands at 1,766,426.

As compared to the 353,584 workers at the end of the last year, the construction sector has employed 373,184 so far in 2022. There is an increase of 5 percent in employment, reported Gulf News.