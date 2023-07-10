Lashkar Bonalu: Liquor shops in some parts of Hyderabad to remain shut

Toddy and wine shops in the central, east and north zone of the city, including bars in restaurants shall remain closed during the festival till 6 am on July 11, the police said

Representative image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police has ordered the closure of liqour shops in some parts of the city till July 11 on account of Lashkar Bonalu.

Celebrations of the festival began in Secunderabad on Sunday. Thousands offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple, with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife participating in a special ‘puja’.

Toddy and wine shops in the central, east and north zone of the city, including bars in restaurants shall remain closed during the festival till 6 am on July 11, the police said in a statement.

Shops under the limits of Gandhi Nagar, Chillkalguda, Lalaguda, Warasiguda, Begumpet, Bowenpally, Gopalpuram, Tukaramgate, Marredpally, Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, Market, Tirumalgherry, Karkhana and Bollaram police stations will remain shut.

