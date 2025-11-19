Last 24 hours of coldwave, then passing rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: The cold wave that has gripped Telangana and Hyderabad in recent days is now in its final stretch and is likely to end by Wednesday evening, November 19.

“The 11 day long COLDWAVE is finally coming to an end with tonight will be the last day strong cold weather From tomorrow night, the cold weather will become mild due to moist easterlies from BoB Passing showers ahead in South TG during Nov 23-24, but these are only isolated ones, mostly can be ignored,” local weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, stated in his X post.

The onset of cold wave occurred after the the passage of Cyclone Montha on November 7. Telangana witnessed one of its coldest days in years, with temperatures in regions like Adilabad dropping to single digits.

Balaji also stated that the subduing of the cold weather will pave the way for light to moderate rains in South Telangana during November 23-24. “But these are only isolated ones, mostly can be ignored,” he reported.

Although moderate rains induced by the Deep Depression are expected to occur after November 27 or November 28. Cyclone Senyar is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the last week of November.

Temperatures across regions during the cold wave

Currently, Telangana is experiencing a cold wave with several districts registering the season’s lowest temperatures.

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the coldest minimum at 7.9°C, followed by Adilabad at 8.8°C, and Sircilla at 9.0°C.

In Hyderabad, temperatures were notably low as well, with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in Serilingampally recording 10.8°C, the lowest in the city due to the coldwave.

Areas including Gachibowli, Jeedimetla, Neredmet, and Alwal experienced temperatures in the range of 13.3°C to 13.9°C.