Last wish fulfilled: Indian businessman dies in Mumbai, cremated in UAE

Indian expat businessman Hemchand Chaturbhuj Das Gandhi received the fulfilment of his last wish when authorities conducted his funeral and cremated him in Dubai on February 6 after he passed away in his hometown in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Authorities from both India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) coordinated rapidly to obtain special permissions for Gandhi’s funeral, showcasing the considerable respect and appreciation he had accumulated through years of his work.

The Indian business tycoon’s funeral was attended by different backgrounds of people who also gathered at his villa in Al Mankhool to pay their last respects before the cremation.

Who was Hemchand Chaturbhuj Das Gandhi?

As an admired businessman Gandhi gained recognition for his far-sightedness enduring strength and unwavering determination. Through determination and foresight, he progressed from minimal circumstances to establishing himself as a leading business leader in Dubai. Even after death Gandhi’s heart stayed with Dubai where he lived his 63-year-long residence.

Gandhi‘s Journey of resilience and vision

Gandhi started his Dubai journey from erstwhile Bombay by boat which traveled through Oman in 1962. Upon his arrival in Dubai, he only carried his matriculation certificate combined with Rs300 in his belongings.

Gandhi demonstrated intense ambition by starting his professional journey as a radio mechanic until he obtained employment at the British Bank of the Middle East through his outstanding typing skills.

However, his ambitions went further than securing employment. Upon noticing immense potential within Dubai’s developing trading industry, Gandhi ventured into a part-time foodstuff business after the bank’s closing hours after noticing immense potential within Dubai’s developing trading industry.

After 18 years of dedication in the banking sector, Gandhi took a bold step and left his job to pursue the business full-time.

Building an empire

Gandhi launched MH Enterprises in 1978 and converted it into a dominant food distribution company that expanded across the UAE as well as international markets.

As a part of early business operations Gandhi spent his own time driving trucks between suppliers and customers to distribute food supplies.

He pursued his tireless work ethic to establish a shop at Al Ras in 1986 where the business conducted wholesale activities and exported to MENA nations. In 1992 he introduced the chemical sector through the establishment of a large warehouse for prompt food and industrial chemical distribution services.

His company expanded across multiple business sectors through the years while becoming the distributor of international brands including Nestlé and Unilever.

Under his guidance, the MH Group transformed into a business empire which currently has more than 2,500 employees providing services across the UAE and Oman as well as Maldives and Seychelles.

The group started operating in the duty-free sector in India and later formed a partnership with Adani Industries when the company acquired a significant business stake.

A legacy of dedication

Through his ceaseless dedication along with business knowledge Gandhi achieved financial success which earned him profound respect from both his community and officials in UAE. His incredible economic and social contributions to Dubai have established a remarkable legacy that future generations will continue to honour.