Late Maganti Gopinath’s daughters among four injured in ORR accident

Hyderabad: Daughters of former Jubilee Hills MLA, the late Maganti Gopinath, were among the four injured after meeting with an accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road on an early Sunday morning, March 22.

Akshara Nag, Sisira and two other friends were travelling from the airport towards Gachibowli when their car, reportedly moving at a high speed, rammed into a truck in Narsingi.

Police said that all four suffered injuries and are being treated. Their condition is said to be stable.

A case of endangering life due to negligence has been registered under section 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita.

The accident led to a heavy traffic jam.