Latest census reveals no. of peacocks in Hyderabad’s KBR Park

Hyderabad: A peacock census, conducted by the Telangana forest department revealed that there are 565 peacocks in the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) national park in Hyderabad.

The headcount was conducted at the park on Sunday, November 19, by a group of organisations led by the forest department.

The initiative was taken up for better understanding and managing the park’s biodiversity. It enlisted the support of various organizations and volunteers including FCRI students, Friends of Snake Society, WWF, Deccan Birders, NGOs, and KBR walkers.

84 people were divided into six teams that navigated through the park, spread across 390 acres in the heart of the city. The census was carried out under the supervision of CCF Charminar Saidulu, DFO Hyderabad M. Joji, and the forest range officer along with the KBR Park staffers.

The national park is home to over 600 species of flora, 140 species of birds, and 30 different varieties of butterflies and reptiles.