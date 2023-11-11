Hyderabad: KBR Park invites photographers to capture 25 yr journey

Individuals can submit their entries via mail at districtforestofficerhyd22@gmail.com before November 28.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th November 2023 4:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: KBR Park calls photographers to capture 25 yrs journey
KBR Park calls photographers to capture 25 yrs journey

Hyderabad: Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park has invited professional photographers and nature enthusiasts to capture the park’s flora and fauna.

While it is set to commemorate its 25th anniversary with a unique celebration, the authorities named the call as ‘KBR through Camera Eyes’.

The park management has outlined specific categories for submissions, including animals, plants, people, and landscapes.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, Kausar Mohiuddin in Karwan for poll campaign

Those interested are invited to submit their images, stamped with their name, with a maximum of three entries per category.

Individuals can submit their entries via mail at districtforestofficerhyd22@gmail.com before November 28.

Contact the Forest Range Officer, Anuradha on 9063986149 for queries. Selected photographs will take center stage during the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of KBR, a press release informed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th November 2023 4:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button