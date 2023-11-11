Hyderabad: KBR Park invites photographers to capture 25 yr journey

Hyderabad: Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park has invited professional photographers and nature enthusiasts to capture the park’s flora and fauna.

While it is set to commemorate its 25th anniversary with a unique celebration, the authorities named the call as ‘KBR through Camera Eyes’.

KBR through Camera 📷 Eyes

KBR National Park #Hyderabad Silver Jubilee Celebrations

Inviting all amateur/pro photographers to click beauty of KBR n share with us by 28th Nov.

For details 👇@HiHyderabad @hydbirdingpals @swachhhyd @HarithaHaram @sriram_clicks @ShivaJmc12 pic.twitter.com/bO5qCuXMmP — Mohan Pargaien IFS🇮🇳 (@pargaien) November 11, 2023

The park management has outlined specific categories for submissions, including animals, plants, people, and landscapes.

Those interested are invited to submit their images, stamped with their name, with a maximum of three entries per category.

Individuals can submit their entries via mail at districtforestofficerhyd22@gmail.com before November 28.

Contact the Forest Range Officer, Anuradha on 9063986149 for queries. Selected photographs will take center stage during the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of KBR, a press release informed.