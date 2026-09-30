Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is once again making headlines, this time for his reported OTT remuneration. After weeks of buzz around his possible digital debut, the latest reports suggest that the veteran actor could be taking home a massive Rs 200 crore for his upcoming celebrity talk show with Netflix.

According to reports, Netflix has been in talks with Chiranjeevi for a celebrity talk show, with the discussions now said to be in the final stages. If the deal goes through as reported, the Rs 200 crore remuneration would be a massive payday for the megastar.

Chiranjeevi’s reported Netflix deal

The talk show is expected to be developed by BVS Ravi, who was behind Nandamuri Balakrishna’s popular talk show Unstoppable. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela is reportedly handling the discussions with Netflix.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the reported Rs 200 crore figure has already grabbed attention, making it one of the biggest reported paydays for a Telugu star in the digital space.

When will Chiranjeevi start the Netflix show?

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kaka, directed by Bobby. The film is reportedly targeting a Sankranthi 2027 release, with its shooting expected to be wrapped by November.

If the ongoing plans remain unchanged, Chiranjeevi could reportedly begin work on the Netflix talk show after completing Kaka.

Meanwhile, the megastar has already completed shooting for Vishwambhara, and the makers are expected to announce its release date soon.