Latest news: Naga Chaitanya set to tie knot for second time?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya has been making headlines lately, and not just for his professional front. Ever since his separation from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the media and fans have been buzzing with curiosity about his love life.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who were once considered one of Tollywood’s power couples, ended their four-year marriage in October 2021, leaving many fans surprised. Since their split, speculations about Naga Chaitanya’s romantic life have been rife, with rumours suggesting a possible relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. However, neither party has officially confirmed it.

Naga Chaitanya (Twitter)

Now, the latest reports circulating in the entertainment world suggest that Chaitanya is gearing up for a second marriage. Interestingly, these reports indicate that it may not be Sobhita Dhulipala in the picture. Yes, you read that right.

According to a report in News 18, Chay’s father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been planning a second marriage for his son. While speculations have been swirling about this potential union, no concrete details have emerged about the bride-to-be.

What adds to the intrigue is that the reports suggest the girl comes from a non-film background — a business family. This has sparked further curiosity among fans and the media, who are eager to know more about the mysterious woman who might become a part of Naga Chaitanya’s life.

However, it’s important to note that neither the family nor Naga Chaitanya himself has officially confirmed these reports. As of now, it remains a subject of speculation and rumor, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any official announcements.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave. They got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in 2017 followed by a dreamy wedding in Goa in 2017. On October 2, 2021, Sam and Chay released an official joint statement announcing their divorce, “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”