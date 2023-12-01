Latest: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie on cards

Mumbai: South director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, ‘Animal,’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The movie is creating waves, expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally on its opening day. Now, it seems Sandeep is gearing up to conquer Bollywood further by teaming up with more big stars.

After the immense success of ‘Animal,’ rumours are swirling that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is eyeing a collaboration with the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The speculation gained momentum after Sandeep’s recent statement went viral, revealing his admiration for the superstar.

Confirming the meeting between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shah Rukh Khan at the T-Series office in Mumbai in September, the director told Pinkvilla, “Yes, I did meet Shah Rukh Khan recently. I didn’t discuss at length, but I told sir, ‘I am a big fan.’ I don’t know what kind of film I would make, but I definitely wish to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan.”

In a recent statement to India Today, Sandeep said, “I am a huge fan of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan. We, as a team, watched ‘Pathaan’ in theatres during the ‘Animal’ shoot. (I have) Watched Jawaan too. If I get a chance (to work with him), I will lap it up.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of a Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shah Rukh Khan collaboration, which could be a blockbuster treat for moviegoers both in the Hindi belt and the South. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in Bollywood!