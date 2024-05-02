Latest scoop on Naga Chaitanya’s GF and his new relationship

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been making headlines lately due to their rumored relationship. While the couple has not officially confirmed their status, their recent vacation pictures together have sparked speculation about their blossoming romance. Although they prefer to keep their private lives out of the public eye, fans are eagerly watching their journey unfold.

Despite the growing buzz around their romance, the couple is not thinking about marriage at the moment. Here’s the latest inside scoop on their relationship.

Speaking to HT, a source said, “Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare.”

“And that’s the reason they don’t post about each other online. They are aware about the emergence of their pictures online, and the buzz. But they don’t want to address it and make it a talking point. They don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space. They are not working really hard to keep their affair a secret, but are not eager to go public either,” the insider added.

“They will only confirm the relationship once they get married,” the source concluded.

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, met his ex-wife on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. Their marriage in 2017 garnered significant media attention. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021 without revealing the reasons behind their decision.

Now, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala seem to have found solace in each other’s company. Their vacation snapshots hint at a happy and relaxed relationship, away from the spotlight.