Naga Chaitanya on romantic vacay with GF? See viral pics

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya is one of the most successful actors from Tollywood. He has a huge number of fans. Well, apart from his films, the actor often makes headlines for his rumored relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Recently, rumors were doing the rounds on social media that the couple is currently vacationing at a wildlife resort in Maharashtra. Two days ago, Sobhita Dhulipala flaunted her holiday fun by sharing pictures from this serene wildlife retreat.

On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya, who rarely updates his Instagram, posted new pictures from his resort. Fans quickly compared the facts and concluded that the two were in the same place. The actress immediately liked the post, which drew attention once again to their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya recently returned to Hyderabad from Dubai after attending his brother Akhil’s birthday celebrations. Now he seems to be on vacation with his new girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya, who scored back-to-back flops at the box office is keen on making a comeback with his upcoming film ‘Thandel,’ written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti.