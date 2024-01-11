Latest SHOCKING revelation about Munawar Faruqui and his ex-wife

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui’s personal life has become a major focus in Bigg Boss 17, taking up nearly half of the season’s discussions. Munawar had previously mentioned that his ex-wife cheated on him and remarried. Ayesha Khan’s recent entry into the Bigg Boss house brought more drama as she claimed Munawar had double-dated her along with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi.
In the latest episode, Ayesha levelled more serious allegations against Munawar, leaving both housemates and viewers shocked. Ayesha claimed that he cheated on his ex-wife with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi.
She mentioned that Nazila had a recording where Munawar’s ex-wife was heard crying and questioning him about his connection with Nazila. Ayesha said, “There was a recording of Munawar’s ex-wife where she was crying and asking him, “Tum kyun Nazila se baat kar rahe ho (Why are you talking to Nazila?).” Check out the viral video below.
During a previous episode, Munawar disclosed that he got married in 2017, separated in 2020, and finalized the divorce last year (2022). Munawar has a 5-year-old son from his first marriage, who currently stays with him.
The ongoing revelations about Munawar’s relationships and personal life continue to be a central theme, adding suspense to the unfolding drama in Bigg Boss 17.