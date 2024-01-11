Latest SHOCKING revelation about Munawar Faruqui and his ex-wife

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui’s personal life has become a major focus in Bigg Boss 17, taking up nearly half of the season’s discussions. Munawar had previously mentioned that his ex-wife cheated on him and remarried. Ayesha Khan’s recent entry into the Bigg Boss house brought more drama as she claimed Munawar had double-dated her along with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi.

In the latest episode, Ayesha levelled more serious allegations against Munawar, leaving both housemates and viewers shocked. Ayesha claimed that he cheated on his ex-wife with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi.

She mentioned that Nazila had a recording where Munawar’s ex-wife was heard crying and questioning him about his connection with Nazila. Ayesha said, “There was a recording of Munawar’s ex-wife where she was crying and asking him, “Tum kyun Nazila se baat kar rahe ho (Why are you talking to Nazila?).” Check out the viral video below.

Clearly #MunawarFaruqui is exposed by #AyeshaKhan

He left his ex wife fr nazila,he didn't even care abt his son. He used to be close to #AnjaliArora whn he was in relationship with #Nazila later he started cheating multiple girls.#Bb17 #BiggBoss17



SAVE GIRLS FROM MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/lzxbY6i1G6 — 🚩mysterious (@Shubham18245272) January 11, 2024

AYESHA COMPLETELY RIPPED APART MUNAWAR'S PRIVATE LIFE 😱🤌



Listening her allegations so On national television is CONCERNING!!!!



But #MKJW𓃵 is Still Going to Stand with our Champ 🏆



1 RT = 1 Joota on Ayesha's Face 😡#MunawarFaruqui #BiggBoss17 #BB17pic.twitter.com/UO81coHuRg — ＡＲＥＳ᭄ ༆ (@akshu941) January 10, 2024

During a previous episode, Munawar disclosed that he got married in 2017, separated in 2020, and finalized the divorce last year (2022). Munawar has a 5-year-old son from his first marriage, who currently stays with him.

The ongoing revelations about Munawar’s relationships and personal life continue to be a central theme, adding suspense to the unfolding drama in Bigg Boss 17.