Time for Pooja Bhatt to leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 this weekend?

Reportedly, Pooja's departure from the show is attributed to her other work commitments, with the actress having prior engagements for a movie project

Published: 27th July 2023 4:06 pm IST
Time for Pooja Bhatt to leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 this weekend?
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt (Twitter)

Mumbai: Pooja Bhatt’s impending elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently one of the most hot topic of discussion among viewers. And now, a significant update has surfaced regarding potential eviction.

According to sources close to the show, it is highly likely that Pooja Bhatt will bid farewell to the house during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Pooja’s departure from the show is attributed to her other work commitments, with the actress having prior engagements for a movie project.

However, there might not be any elimination announced for this week, ensuring the safety of contestants Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia.

Fans can expect a mid-week eviction in the following week, adding a fresh twist to the game dynamics. Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

A few days ago, it was said that Pooja was out of the show for medical tests. However, she wasn’t missing from any of the recent episodes.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

