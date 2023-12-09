Latest update: Ranveer Singh in Brahmastra 2

Mumbai: Brahmastra: Part One -Shiva was a sci-fi film that turned out to be one of the successful Bollywood films of 2022. The movie was liked by the audience and director of the film Ayan Mukerji has already revealed that the second and third installment of the movie will come to entertain the audience soon.

As it is clear that Ranbir Kaporr and Alia Bhatt will play Shiva and Isha respectively in the Brahmastra 2 but fans were curious to know who will play the role of Shiva’s father (Dev) in the the movie. As Ranbir Kapoor has earlier confirmed that script of the part two of Brahmastra is almost ready, it is expected that shooting might start in 2024.

Reports suggest that makers have finally finalised Ranveer Singh for the role of Dev in the film. A report by News18 quoting source claims that Ranveer Singh has signed to play the role of Dev in the second installment of Brahmastra. Dev was introduced as the antagonist at the end of Brahmastra and it is said Ranveer Singh has agreed to play the role.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Hrithik Roshan or Yash is set to play the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the movie. It is also reported that Ranveer Singh will start the shooting for the Brahmastra 2 after finishing the shooting of Don 3. Director Ayan Mukerji is currently busy shooting War 2 and it is expected that he might start shooting for Brahmastra 2 after War 2.

It is also revealed that Deepika Padukone will play the role of Amrita, Shiva’s mother in the movie. It will be for the first time that two Bollywood off-screen couples will come together in the same film. The cast for the Brahmastra 2 is not officially confirmed yet and fans are expecting that Ayan Mukerji might start pre-production work of the film after the completion of War 2.