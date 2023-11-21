Latest updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, changes on cards?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest paid actors of India and has won several awards for his performances in the movies. The actor has given two back to back blockbuster films this year and is looking for another one too. SRK’s third film of this is will be Dunki and makers recently dropped the Drop1 of the film which was loved by the fans.

Dunki Drop 2

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has a different story than his recent two movies-Pathaan and Jawan. The fans of the actor are waiting for Dunki Drop 2 and it is said that it will be released on November 22.

The makers of the movie are set to release the Dunki Drop 2 and first song of the film on Wednesday, 22nd of November. The song which will be released is titled ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ as per reports.

Director of the ‘Dunki’ film RajKumar Hirani shared the update about the DunkiDrop 2 with the fans on X and also informed that the movie will be released in the cinemas on Christmas 2023. The director wrote, ” “Thank You all of you for your love and warm wishes on my birthday. Here is a return gift for all of you. #DunkiDrop2 dropping on 22nd december 2023. #Dunki releasing in cinemas worldwide this christmas 2023. #ShahRukhKhan #RajkumarHirani #DunkiDrop1”

Thank You all of you for your love and warm wishes on my birthday.



Here is a return gift for all of you.#DunkiDrop2 dropping on 22nd december 2023.#Dunki releasing in cinemas worldwide this christmas 2023.#ShahRukhKhan #RajkumarHirani #DunkiDrop1 pic.twitter.com/pG6vAQGF6e — RajKumar Hirani (@RajKumaarHirani) November 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie Postponed?

As the director himself confirms that the movie will be released on a scheduled date, few media outlets and social media users are of the opinion that the movie has been postponed. The rumours of the postponement of the movie have flourished as tickets booking overseas are frozen.

The bookings for the Dunki in the USA are closed temporarily and for the UK it has not been opened yet. There is no official confirmation from the makers about this possible delay yet.

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar among others. Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios back the film. It will be released in theatres in India on December 22. Film will clash with Prabhas’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire at the box office.