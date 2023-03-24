Latest video of Deepika, Ranveer sparks rumours of trouble in their marriage

Mumbai: Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are considered among the successful and adorable couples of B-town. The two love and respect each other’s personal and professional choices and are often seen together at various events and parties. The couple attended the Indian Sports Honours 2023 held on Thursday. The video of the couple from before their red carpet-appearance during the event is now doing rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, Ranveer Singh is seen offering his hand while Deepika kept clutching her saree and walked ahead. Her seemingly ignoring his gesture is raising eyebrows on social media. Fans fear that all is not well between the couple. A few of the fans asked Deepika in the comments section why she refused to hold Ranveer’s hand while others predict their marriage is in trouble.

One of the users wrote, ”Poor Ranveer the way she ignores him.” I hope everything is fine between Ranveer & Deepika! Ek aur divorce ki news nahi sunn na chahta,” another user commented.

Check the video below.

Poor Ranveer The way she ignore him 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dv33vRrOut — . (@Rolex_S8) March 23, 2023

I hope everything is fine between Ranveer & Deepika! Ek aur divorce ki news nahi sunn na chahtapic.twitter.com/JDmAJSV0JR — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) March 23, 2023

Ranveer and Deepika are pure mismatch

Sometimes it look like she married him only to prove a pt to Ranbir https://t.co/f60fnLXFDw — Simp of Alia Bhat (@Shaitaankajija) March 23, 2023

My god I totally agree with you look at the way she didn’t hold his hand and walked off holding her saree palo is everything ok between them ??? — Jessi Parihar (@jessiparihar) March 23, 2023

A few fans also defended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, slamming the social media users for spreading fake news about their trouble in their marriage.

this is the height of FOOLISHNESS by ranbir kapoor stans, again !!

i mean if you are that obsessed with DP, atleast could have just checked her other pictures & video of from this event. she's holding that saree throughout till end…

& deepika didn't even saw ranveer approaching https://t.co/VPUsduMTGE — iSP //💤 (@shaayanistic) March 24, 2023

Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma and other B-Town celebrities also attended the event.