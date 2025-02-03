Laughter Chef 2: Elvish to Abdu, list of salaries of contestants

The entertaining cooking reality show premiered on January 25, 2025, and has been trending ever since

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd February 2025 5:16 pm IST
Laughter Chef 2: Elvish to Abdu, per episode fees of contestants
Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Abdu Rozik and Rubina Dilaik (Instagram)

Mumbai: Laughter Chefs has made a grand comeback with a brand-new season, featuring fresh faces and endless fun. The entertaining cooking reality show premiered on January 25, 2025, and has been trending ever since. From hilarious clips to contestant details, everything about the show is making headlines.

This season features an exciting lineup of celebrities, including Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rubina Dilaik, and Rahul Vaidya.

The buzz doesn’t stop there — fans are eager to know how much these stars are charging per episode! Let’s have a look at the remunerations of all celebrity contestants who are taking part in the ongoing season.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Laughter Chefs Season 2 Contestants Salaries

  1. Krushna Abhishek — Rs 6 lakh per episode
  2. Ankita Lokhande — Rs 3 lakh per episode
  3. Rubina Dilaik — Rs 2 lakh per episode
  4. Elvish Yadav — Rs 2 lakh per episode
  5. Kashmera Shah — Rs 2 lakh per episode
  6. Rahul Vaidya — Rs 1.2 lakh per episode
  7. Vicky Jain — Rs 1.2 lakh per episode
  8. Abdu Rozik — Around Rs 1 lakh
  9. Sudesh Lehri — Around Rs 1 lakh
  10. Mannara Chopra — Between Rs 55-75K per episode
  11. Samarth Jurel — Between Rs 55-75K per episode
  12. Abhishek Kumar — Between Rs 55-75K per episode

The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Laughter Chefs 2 is set to keep audiences entertained with its mix of comedy and cooking!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd February 2025 5:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button