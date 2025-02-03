Laughter Chef 2: Elvish to Abdu, list of salaries of contestants

Mumbai: Laughter Chefs has made a grand comeback with a brand-new season, featuring fresh faces and endless fun. The entertaining cooking reality show premiered on January 25, 2025, and has been trending ever since. From hilarious clips to contestant details, everything about the show is making headlines.

This season features an exciting lineup of celebrities, including Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rubina Dilaik, and Rahul Vaidya.

The buzz doesn’t stop there — fans are eager to know how much these stars are charging per episode! Let’s have a look at the remunerations of all celebrity contestants who are taking part in the ongoing season.

Laughter Chefs Season 2 Contestants Salaries

Krushna Abhishek — Rs 6 lakh per episode Ankita Lokhande — Rs 3 lakh per episode Rubina Dilaik — Rs 2 lakh per episode Elvish Yadav — Rs 2 lakh per episode Kashmera Shah — Rs 2 lakh per episode Rahul Vaidya — Rs 1.2 lakh per episode Vicky Jain — Rs 1.2 lakh per episode Abdu Rozik — Around Rs 1 lakh Sudesh Lehri — Around Rs 1 lakh Mannara Chopra — Between Rs 55-75K per episode Samarth Jurel — Between Rs 55-75K per episode Abhishek Kumar — Between Rs 55-75K per episode

The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Laughter Chefs 2 is set to keep audiences entertained with its mix of comedy and cooking!