Mumbai: Laughter Chefs 2 – Unlimited Entertainment is currently one of the most loved and widely watched reality shows on Hindi television. Known for its hilarious moments, cooking chaos, and nonstop fun, the show continues to entertain viewers week after week.

With stars like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri, the show has become a complete laughter riot. Karan Kundrra and Aly Goni, who were part of the previous season, also made a grand entry mid-season. Celebs like Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh and others have also returned to spice up the show.

While the on-screen madness keeps fans hooked, the behind-the-scenes buzz around celebrity fees also grabs attention. And leading the pack is none other than Bharti Singh, who has emerged as the highest-paid contestant this season.

Bharti Singh’s Fee Per Episode

Bharti Singh is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode, which comes to Rs 20-24 lakhs per week, as the show airs two episodes weekly.

Total Earnings So Far

With 36 episodes already aired over 18 weeks, Bharti’s total earnings from Laughter Chefs 2 are estimated to be between Rs 3.6 crore to Rs 4.3 crore making her one of the highest-earning reality TV stars currently.

Laughter Chefs 2 Nears Finale

Meanwhile, fans of the show might be in for some disappointment. As per a report by Telly Chakkar, Laughter Chefs Season 2 is all set to go off-air in the second week of July. The show will be replaced by a another show.

