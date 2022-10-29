Bandi carried Amit Shah’s shoes, now touched temple deity: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Information Technology and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) had alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay had desecrated the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam and the devotees should clean it again.

“Bandi Sanjay who had carried the shoes of Union Minister Amit Shah now touched the deity and visited the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam. The devotees should realize it and sanctify the temple,” he said on Saturday during the release of the charge sheet against the BJP in the case of alleged poaching of TRS MLAs.

Minister KTR said that they (BJP) are asking for votes by telling the works done by the TRS party. He said that a chargesheet was filed against the BJP during the previous by-elections.

He added that the BJP which is in power at the Center cannot claim that they have done these good works. The BJP leaders are making personal accusations.

The Minister accused the central government of cheating people and robbing poor people to benefit corporate groups of lakhs of crores.

To a question on the MLAs poaching case, KTR said that it is not fair to comment on the issue as investigation is underway and that the law will take its course.

“Law will take its own course and I am fully confident that the investigating agencies will do their job,” he said in his first reaction to the poaching drama which unfolded on October 26 with the arrest of three alleged BJP agents while trying to buy four MLAs of TRS.

He declined to comment further saying he would not like to say something which may be interpreted as influencing the investigation.

“We are responsible people running a government. If I speak something, they may say that I am influencing the investigation. Law will definitely take its own course,” he said.

The TRS leader also said that at an appropriate time either investigating agencies investigating the criminal act or TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will respond appropriately and in a befitting manner.

KTR was talking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters. Facing a volley of questions on the poaching case, he merely remarked that everything has come before people and the people know the thieves.

The TRS working president recalled that he had already asked party leaders not to comment on the case in haste. He said when he gave this direction to the party leaders, it would not be proper for him to comment.

When asked about state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s challenge to CM KCR to swear at Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, KTR said pledges by leaders of a party which felicitate rapists carry no value.

Sanjay had taken a pledge at the temple on Friday that BJP is in no way involved in the poaching case and had asked KCR to swear at the same temple that this drama was not scripted by him.

(The story has been edited with inputs from agencies)