MLAs poaching case: ‘Surrender in 24 hrs’, Telangana HC to accused

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the three accused in the case of alleged poaching of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs, to surrender before the police in 24 hours.

The court passed orders in favour of the state, and allowed the revision plea, directing the accused, Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy to surrender before the police after they were set free on Friday.

The court set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau Court’s ruling wherein it had rejected the remand of the accused.

A day earlier, the HC had granted the state government a lunch motion, challenging the denial of remand of the three accused in the case lodged in connection with the attempt to purchase four TRS MLAs after the state had appealed the ACB Court’s denial of the accused’s detention.

The three accused were set free by the court but were directed to not leave the city or tamper with the evidence in any form. They had been asked to inform the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad of their whereabouts.