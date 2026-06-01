Leaked audio puts Zameer Ahmed Khan in spotlight, sparks Congress controversy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister B Zameer Ahmed Khan has landed in fresh political controversy after an audio clip purportedly in which he is heard discussing support for a Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate during the Davanagere South Assembly bypoll surfaced on social media.

The leaked recording, allegedly featuring a conversation between Zameer and Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) Director Mohammed Siraj on polling day, has reignited allegations of anti-party activities within the Congress. The audio appears to suggest efforts to mobilise votes for the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate instead of the official Congress nominee.

The by-election was held on April 9 following the death of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The Congress fielded his grandson, Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna, while the BJP nominated Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa. SDPI candidate Afsar Kodlipete was also in the fray.

According to the purported audio, Zameer is heard enquiring about polling trends and expressing concern over voter turnout. Mohammed Siraj allegedly responds by referring to the SDPI candidate’s election symbol, a pressure cooker, and claims that efforts were focused on securing votes for the “cooker.”

Karnataka Minister B Zameer Ahmed Khan has landed in fresh political controversy after an audio clip purportedly showing him discussing support for a Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate during the Davanagere South Assembly bypoll surfaced on social media.



The… pic.twitter.com/ONo98ERZQO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 1, 2026

The clip has revived allegations that some Congress leaders were unhappy with the party’s decision not to field a Muslim candidate in the constituency, which has a sizeable minority electorate. During the campaign, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed and senior leader Abdul Jabbar had faced accusations of indirectly supporting the SDPI candidate. The leaders had denied the allegations at the time.

The controversy has once again highlighted factionalism within the Karnataka Congress. Reports suggest Zameer had backed Abdul Jabbar for the party ticket, but the leadership eventually selected Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna.

Despite the internal unrest, Congress retained the seat in the bypoll. However, the leaked audio has intensified demands for an inquiry, with party leaders facing renewed questions over alleged anti-party activities during the election campaign.