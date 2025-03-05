Leaked: Rajamouli brings Kashi to Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s new movie, SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu, is one of the biggest upcoming films. With a budget of around Rs. 900-1000 crore, this film promises to be a grand adventure. The makers are trying to keep everything secret, but many details have leaked, making fans even more excited.

Leaks Creating Buzz

Despite tight security, leaks about the movie’s casting, shooting locations, and Mahesh Babu’s look have surfaced. Reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra is the female lead, and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran may also have a big role. Recently, a picture of a huge movie set has gone viral. Fans believe Rajamouli is recreating Kashi in Hyderabad for SSMB 29.

SSMB 29 Set Photo Goes Viral

A leaked picture on Twitter shows a massive set with temple-like structures. A fan claimed that after finishing the Odisha schedule, the team will shoot on this grand set. However, the filmmakers have not confirmed this yet.

SSRMB LEAKED SET PIC

SS Rajamouli is recreating Kashi in Hyderabad. Shoot on this set will begin once Odisha schedule is completed!!#SSMB29 #MaheshBabu #SSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/XTZvfJfBH7 — Kilim Durgarao (@DurgaraoKilim) March 5, 2025

Mahesh Babu’s New Look

A gym video of Mahesh Babu has also gone viral. He is seen working out with long hair and a thick beard. Fans think this is his look for SSMB 29, where he may play a jungle adventurer inspired by Hanuman.

Mahesh Babu look leaked for SS Rajamouli movie while working out at ARC Athletic Recovery!#SSRajamouli #maheshbabu #superstar #AthleteRecovery pic.twitter.com/AFCvj1AvJZ — North East West South (@prawasitv) February 27, 2025

With Rajamouli’s vision, SSMB 29 will be a thrilling adventure, shot in different locations worldwide. Fans are eagerly waiting for official updates on this big project!