Leaked: Top 3 finalists of Lock Upp 2

The reported result has already sparked debate among viewers. While Shivangi and Shreya have remained among the most discussed contestants throughout the season

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Mumbai: The race for the Lock Upp 2 trophy has reached its final stage, and the alleged top three contestants are already out. According to the latest leak, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat have made it to the final three.

The update comes after Shilpa Shinde was reportedly eliminated in fourth place. Earlier, Ram Kapoor was also said to have exited the show, leaving Shilpa, Shivangi, Shreya and Yogesh in the top four.

Shilpa’s eviction may come as a shock to many viewers, especially after her outspoken personality, heated arguments and headline-grabbing journey kept her at the centre of the season’s drama. However, she has reportedly fallen just one step short of the final three.

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Shivangi, Shreya and Yogesh are now said to be the last contestants standing inside the jail. All three have had very different journeys, making the winner’s race difficult to predict.

While Shivangi enjoys a massive television fanbase, Shreya has repeatedly proved herself during tasks. Yogesh, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the season’s most talked-about contestants despite the controversies surrounding his journey.

The makers have not officially announced the results yet. But if the latest leak is accurate, one among Shivangi, Shreya and Yogesh will soon walk away with the Lock Upp 2 trophy.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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