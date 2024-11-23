Leaked updates on Salman Khan, Atlee’s MEGA project

Mumbai: After the blockbuster success of Jawan, director Atlee is set to direct Salman Khan in an exciting new film. Fans are already thrilled about this collaboration, and the buzz is that it could feature either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth alongside Salman. If true, this would be one of the biggest casting combinations in Indian cinema!

And, here are more leaked updates on this Salman-Atlee’s mega movie.

Salman Khan (Instagram)

This untitled project, referred to as A6, is a mega-budget reincarnation drama. The story will span two timelines—past and present. Salman Khan will play a warrior in the period setting, with stunning visuals and intense drama in a fictional world. While the details of the present-day storyline are still secret, the film will connect both eras in a unique and exciting way.

Reports have it that Atlee has been working on this script for over a year, aiming to create a fresh cinematic experience full of action, emotion, and drama. The movie will go into production in Summer 2025 and is expected to release in 2026. Atlee is also confident about finalizing the cast by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, set to release on Eid 2025. He will also appear in a cameo in Baby John with Varun Dhawan, releasing at Christmas 2025.