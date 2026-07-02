Leaning out of bus window proves fatal for ITI student

Hubballi: An 18-year-old ITI student was killed in a tragic road accident after allegedly sticking his head out of a moving bus window when a tipper truck passing close to the vehicle struck him near Sherewad village in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district on Thursday, July 2.

The deceased has been identified as Pakkirayya Channayya Muttallimath, a resident of Shirur village.

He was pursuing an ITI course in Hubballi and was travelling in a bus bound for Lakshmeshwar when the accident occurred.

According to police, Pakkirayya was seated on the rear seat of the bus and had reportedly leaned out of the window during the journey. At the same time, a speeding tipper truck approached from behind and attempted to overtake or pass close to the bus. In the process, the truck struck the student’s head, resulting in fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

The impact left fellow passengers and the bus crew in shock. The bus driver immediately stopped the vehicle and alerted the police.

Personnel from the Kundgol Police Station rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

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A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

Officials are also examining whether negligence on the part of the truck driver or any other factors contributed to the fatal incident.

Police once again appealed to passengers not to lean or extend any part of their body outside the windows of moving vehicles, warning that even a momentary lapse can result in fatal consequences.