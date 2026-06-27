Man attacks woman, dies after detonating petrol bomb inside car

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was killed after allegedly detonating a petrol bomb inside a car following an altercation with a woman near Jogihalli in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Saturday, June 27.

The deceased has been identified as Nagendra. The woman, who sustained serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed by him, has been admitted to the Tumakuru District Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary police information, the man and the woman were travelling in a hired car from Bengaluru to Ankola when an argument reportedly broke out between them on the Tumakuru-Pune National Highway.

During the altercation, Nagendra allegedly stabbed the woman on the head with a knife, leaving her seriously injured.

Police suspect that Nagendra was carrying a petrol bomb in the vehicle. Moments after the alleged attack, he reportedly detonated the explosive inside the car, triggering a massive fire. He was trapped inside the vehicle and died on the spot after being engulfed by the flames.

The injured woman managed to escape and was rushed to the district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Investigators believe the incident may have been premeditated, as Nagendra is suspected to have brought the petrol bomb with him before commencing the journey. Police are also probing whether the man and the injured woman were in a relationship, as initial inquiries indicate they may have been lovers.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok visited the scene and reviewed the investigation.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kallambella Police Station. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to establish the motive behind the incident and the circumstances leading to the explosion.