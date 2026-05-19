Learning never stops: Minister Seethakka takes PG Law entrance exam

"This is out of my deep interest in the Indian Constitution," she said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2026 6:35 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 6:51 pm IST
Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka
Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka

Hyderabad: Knowledge is a lifelong journey and should never stop. And Minister Dasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, this is her life motto.

After completing LLB, an LLM in Corporate Law, and a PhD in Political Science from Osmania University, the former Maoist now wishes to pursue a masters in law.

On May 18, the Women and Child Welfare Minister appeared for the Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test at a college in Moulali and aspires to pursue another LLM specialisation in Constitutional Law.

Subhan Bakery

“This is out of my deep interest in the Indian Constitution,” she said.

Seethakka’s thesis was on ‘Social Exclusion and Deprivation of Migrant Tribals of Erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State – A Case Study of Gotti Koya Tribes in Warangal And Khammam Districts.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2026 6:35 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 6:51 pm IST

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